‘Spiderman’ gets caught in Sambag 1

A SUSPECTED big-time drug player nicknamed “Spiderman” and his live-in partner were caught by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-Central Visayas in a raid in Barangay Sambag 1, Cebu City last Monday night.

PDEA 7 Director Yogi Filemon Ruiz said that suspect Donnie Sacay Abella, 40, is a major player in the village and neighboring urban barangays.

The suspect and his partner Apple Medrano Gaw, 36, noticed the presence of the operatives because of the closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera installed outside their house.

Abella tried to escape by running on the rooftop, but he failed. Abella and Gaw fell down the stairs, but they were not seriously hurt.

Seized from their possession were 100 grams of white crystals believed to be shabu worth P350,000. The suspects will be charged with violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

At Cebu City Hall, 160 personnel of the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW) underwent a surprise drug test yesterday conducted by Cebu City Office for Substance Abuse Prevention (Cosap).

Engineer Josefa Joy Ylanan of DEPW said that she requested for the drug test to prove to the public that City Hall employees are drug-free. She said they have to weed out personnel who will be found positive of illegal drug use.

Cosap’s head, Dr. Alice Utlang, said that 203 employees were supposed to undergo the drug test, but 43 employees were absent. She said they will still have to undergo the next surprise drug tests since it is compulsory.

The names of those confirmed positive will be submitted to the Mayor’s Office. Cosap will initiate the City’s “We Care Program”, a rehabilitation program for employees found positive of drugs.

The test results will still be subjected to confirmatory tests. The results are expected to be out today. KAL, CNU Intern Czarina Rodriguez