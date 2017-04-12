Town connection to terrorist group

A ONCE peaceful farming village in Sitio Ylaya, Inabanga Bohol was racked with the sound of bullets and bombs going off during an early morning encounter between the military and suspected members of the Jihadist terror group Abu Sayyaf yesterday.

Belen Vistal, 51, fled her house when she heard gunshots around 6:45 a.m. while she was cooking breakfast.

"We really thought that Titong would warn us about what was coming. The families here are close-knit and treated them well," Vistal told SunStar Cebu.

Joselito "Titong" Melloria, according to Vistal, married a native of Zamboanga who allegedly has contacts with the Maute group.

He converted to Islam and is a regular visitor to Mindanao.

During his last visit, he returned with three pumpboats full of armed men and firearms.

Jake (real name withheld), 16, was instructed by Vistal to deliver water and food to the troops.

"Hapit ko maigo sa bala (I almost got shot)," he said, knees still shaking.

Vistal said Melloria's mother left three days before the encounter.

"I basically grew old here. Why has this happened to our place?" Vistal said.

Around 1:45 p.m., the Air Force dropped four bombs in Sitio Ylaya, prompting residents to flee the area.

They crossed a river a few meters from the center of the gunfight.

Vistal said she was so scared she forgot to bring any clothes.

At 4 p.m. five more bombs were dropped in Ylaya.

Ismael Godito, 40, watched as the firefight intensified at 4:30 p.m.

"This is the first time that this incident happened here in our place. I've been dodging bullets all morning to send water to our troops here," he said in Cebuano.

PO1 Teojenes Dumanayo, a Special Weapons and Tactics personnel from the Inabanga Police, narrated how his buddy was hit in the chest by two snipers from the rebel group.

"I heard him shout, 'I'm hit,' and I tried to retrieve his body but it was in front of the terrorists' camp and they tried to shoot me, too," he said.

His buddy was one of four military and police personnel who sacrificed their lives to contain the armed terrorists.

Capt. Jojo Mascariñas of the 302nd Brigade confirmed that the group belongs to the Abu Sayyaf.

"They shouted 'Allahu Akbar' while firing at us," he said.

“Allahu Akbar” means “God is great” in Arabic, he said.

Mascariñas brought two of his fallen comrades, a seargent and a corporal, to the Inabanga Municipal Hall.

He said there were more than 15 men from the rebel side.

"Their resistance is still strong. That's why the reinforcement from our other military bases was really important," he said.

An estimated 1,200 residents in Barangay Napo were evacuated.