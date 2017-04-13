Body 'buried' by Abu Sayyaf found in Inabanga, Bohol
ANOTHER body allegedly buried by the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) was found in Barangay Lonay Cainsican, Inabanga, Bohol, Thursday morning, April 13.
Senior Police Officer 1 Edwin Melicor of the Inabanga Police Station said that the body, which was already in a state of decomposition, was that of a male.
The Inabanga police verified the report and it turned out to be positive.
Joselito Melloria, ASG's contact in Inabanga, was last seen in Barangay Lonoy Cainsican by an eyewitness.
The eyewitness (name withheld) said Melloria knocked on his door around 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 12, and asked where they can hide from military and police force.
Melloria, with light wounds on his back and leg made by gunshots, asked if they can borrow a pump boat from the eyewitness.
The eyewitness said he saw seven heavily armed men with Melloria and a dead comrade.
Melloria asked for a shovel and, together with the others, buried their fallen comrade in a shallow grave just a few meters from eyewitness' house.
They also asked for food, which the eyewitness obliged, bringing them cooked rice and cans of sardines.
At 10 p.m., the eyewitness and his family fled their house and alerted the local police of Inabanga about the buried ASG member.
The body has been turned over to military custody. (JOB/SunStar Philippines)
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 14, 2017.
