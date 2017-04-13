Ramon Aboitiz Foundation head passes away
Thursday, April 13, 2017
ROBERTO Eduardo "Bobby" Aboitiz, president of the Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (Rafi) and co-chairperson of the Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board, passed away early Thursday morning, April 13. He was 67.
Rafi officials confirmed his death but no other details were provided as of this writing.
Aboitiz is survived by his wife Maria Cristina and their four children. (LRC/SunStar Philippines)
