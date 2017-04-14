LPA now Tropical Depression 'Crising'
THE low pressure area east of Mindanao has developed into a tropical depression named "Crising", the state weather bureau said in its 5 p.m. advisory Friday, April 14.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that at 4 p.m. Fridauy, the center of the Tropical Depression Crising was at 555 kilometers (km) east of Maasin City, Southern Leyte.
Pagasa recorded a maximum winds at 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph.
The tropical depression is forecast to move west northwest at 22 kph.
The estimated rainfall, Pagasa noted, is from moderate to occasionally heavy within the 250 km diameter of Crising.
Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal 1 has been raised over Samar and northern portion of Leyte.
Pagasa advised the public and the disaster risk reduction management council to take appropriate actions and watch for the next weather bulletin. (SunStar Philippines)
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 14, 2017.
