6 Visayas areas under Signal No. 1 due to 'Crising'

SIX Visayas areas are placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal 1 on Saturday afternoon as Tropical Depression Crising is about to make landfall over Hernani, Eastern Samar.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) raised Signal No. 1 over northern Cebu, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran and Leyte.

Pagasa said 30 to 60-kilometer per hour (kph) winds are expected in the next 36 hours in these areas.

Residents in these areas are alerted against possible flashfloods and landslides, Pagasa added.

The state weather agency said that as of 4 p.m. Saturday, April 15, the center of the tropical depression was at 50 kilometers (km) east southeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar.

Crising has maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 62 kph.

Pagasa said Crising is expected to be at 15 km north northeast of Roxas City, Capiz in the next 24 hours. (DDA/SunStar Philippines)