12T teachers learn practical wealth management

OVER 12,000 public school teachers benefited from Project Per@parasyon, a signature corporate social responsibility (CSR) program of City Savings Bank (CitySavings) that aims to enhance the beneficiaries’ knowledge on practical wealth management.

The program aims to strengthen the bank’s good governance advocacy by nurturing the financial well-being and protecting the interest of consumers through financial education and awareness in relation to Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) Circular No. 857 (Financial Consumer Protection Framework).

It was launched on May 20, 2016 through its pilot run for Department of Education (DepEd) District of Oton in Iloilo City,

“The training highlighted the proper and practical utilization of funds through the modernized saving formula. I’ve learned to value the importance of managing my finances to ensure financial security and stability”, said Marjorie T. Tolosa of Don Juan Avalon National High School in Northern Samar.

To date, 76 training sessions were conducted by bank’s regional and branch business heads.

Driven by its CSR philosophy to be the neighbor of choice by giving back to the communities where it operates, CitySavings will continue to create impact to its stakeholders through its various education-related CSR interventions.

CitySavings is the thrift bank subsidiary of Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) and a member of the Aboitiz Group.

The whole organization is geared towards making the financing experience for the public school teachers easy and convenient, ensuring high touch at any level of customer interaction. It now has over 100 branches nationwide.