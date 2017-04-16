2 arrested in Lapu-Lapu for Masiao
TWO persons were arrested for illegal gambling in Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City last Holy Tuesday.
Lapu-Lapu Police arrested Reden “Utol” Linao, 26, in Sitio Saac I at 7:30 p.m.
Authorities saw Linao issuing illegal numbers game, locally known as masiao, to bettors.
Police recovered a stub, a ball pen and P145 cash from Linao.
Thirty minutes earlier, Tolentino’s team also caught Razzil Dungog, 24, for the same offense.
A stub, a ball pen and P120 cash were seized from Dungog.
Linao and Dungog were temporarily detained at Lapu-Lapu Police Office.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 16, 2017.
