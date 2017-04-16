2 arrested in Lapu-Lapu for Masiao | SunStar

2 arrested in Lapu-Lapu for Masiao

Sunday, April 16, 2017
By
Flornisa M. Gitgano

TWO persons were arrested for illegal gambling in Barangay Buaya, Lapu-Lapu City last Holy Tuesday.

Lapu-Lapu Police arrested Reden “Utol” Linao, 26, in Sitio Saac I at 7:30 p.m.

Authorities saw Linao issuing illegal numbers game, locally known as masiao, to bettors.

Police recovered a stub, a ball pen and P145 cash from Linao.

Thirty minutes earlier, Tolentino’s team also caught Razzil Dungog, 24, for the same offense.

A stub, a ball pen and P120 cash were seized from Dungog.

Linao and Dungog were temporarily detained at Lapu-Lapu Police Office.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 16, 2017.

