7 dead, 2 missing in northern Cebu flash flood

CEBU (Updated) -- The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) confirmed that as of 3 p.m., Sunday, April 16, seven bodies were recovered in the wake of the flash floods in Carmen town and Danao City in northern Cebu.

Two others are also reported missing in Carmen town.

Five of the fatalities in Carmen drowned and one was electrocuted while running to higher ground.

The bodies recovered were those of Rowena Acencion, 38, and her sons Joyed, 12, and Ivan, 10, of Barangay Duwal-og. Arcenia Laping, 55, and her two-year-old grandson Bens Ayan Laping of Barangay Poblacion. Their bodies were found in Barangay Dawis.

The PDRRMO also confirmed that Beniang Manulat also drowned in Carmen. The sixth fatality is from Danao City.

According to a radio DYAB report, PDRRMO Chief Julius Regner said that 73 houses in Barangays Fuente, Luyang, Dawis Sur and Poblacion were affected by the flood. (LRC/SunStar Cebu)