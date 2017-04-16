Cebu City official: Holy Week has been peaceful
ASIDE from a minor fire in one barangay last Thursday, the Holy Week in Cebu City has been “generally peaceful,” an official said.
Risk reduction management chief Nagiel Bañacia said the fire in Barangay Quiot was immediately controlled and that there were no casualties.
“Our operations were all normal and this Holy Week, like the previous years, has been peaceful,” he said.
Bañacia said his team will remain on high alert status until today, Easter Sunday.
Bañacia reminded the public to be careful, as crowds are expected to gather on beaches today.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 16, 2017.
