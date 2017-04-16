DSWD 7 encourages women to join Kalipi

THE Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) 7 encouraged women to join and be an active member of Kalipunan ng Liping Pilipina (Kalipi) Nasyonal Federation.

As an organized people organization (PO) of women initiated by the DSWD, Kalipi Nasyonal aims at strengthening and institutionalizing of national and local programs for women.

“I encourage women groups or organizations to be part of Kalipi,” said Ma. Socorro M. Alfafara, national and regional president of Kalipi Nasyonal, during the culminating activity of the Women’s Month celebration last April 1 at the Cebu City Social Hall.

This year’s theme for Women’s Month was “We Make Change Work for Women.”

Women’s Month is being celebrated every March. It is part of the worldwide observance of the International Women’s Day.

“Common reasons that hinder them to join us are dili lang sa ko kay busy ko sa balay o akong negosyo (I cannot join because I am busy at home or in my business), but so far in all my orientation I have not encounter a single women who refuse to become a KALIPI member,” Alfafara said.

Alfafara said that one of the rights of being a women is to join in any organization especially if it’s for her self-advancement.

“There are already many empowered Filipina but we still continue to reach out as many women especially those who belong to the poor, marginalized and vulnerable sectors,” said Alfafara.

She said tha the group’s direction is for women empowerment and meaning. She said there is a need for the group to link with the DSWD and other national government agencies that have programs and services for women.

“Little by little, as we do the movement, we also want them to improve in the four aspects of their life; social, economic, political and cultural,” she added.

Alfafara said that Kalipi has been active in Central Visayas but the Provinces of Bohol and Siquijor are not yet federated as a province-wide organization.