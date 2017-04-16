Fire razes houses in Tabok, Mandaue amid rains

DESPITE the heavy rains, some 11 houses were razed by a fire in Barangay Tabok, Mandaue City at 11 p.m. last Saturday.

Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office head Felix Suico said 10 houses were destroyed and another one was damaged.

The houses were made of light materials. He said the fire started in an unoccupied vulcanizing shop owned by a certain Antonia Bectol.

Investigators, however, have yet to determine the cause of the fire.

A resident sustained minor burns, but there were no reports of major injuries.