Floods, landslide prompt residents to evacuate
CLOSE to 70 families in two flood-prone villages in Cebu City fled their homes after the heavy downpour Sunday morning swamped parts of the city with knee-deep floodwater.
Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office chief Nagiel Bañacia said officials of Barangays Talamban and Kinasang-an have initiated preemptive evacuation and instructed the affected families to temporarily stay in the barangay gym.
Heavy rains also caused soil to loosen in the mountain villages of Binaliw and Busay.
There were no reports of casualties.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 17, 2017.
