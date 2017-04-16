Give yourself up, ma pleads to son

THE mother of Joselito Melloria, a suspected member of the Abu Sayyaf Group, urged him to surrender.

Norma, 67, told the media that her youngest son, who is 33, was involved in the gun battle between government troops and suspected members of the Jihadist terror group last Tuesday that left 10 persons killed.

Norma said she decided to come out after she discovered that her neighbors blamed her for what happened.

She denied that she knew her son and his companions would cause trouble.

She earlier heard that her son had joined the Islamic State of Iran and Syria (ISIS) but she didn’t believe it at first.

It was only when she heard from Joselito’s wife Leah that he had left his family to join an unknown group in Zamboanga did she start to believe the rumors.

Last April 11, Melloria was about to leave her house in Sitio Ylaya, Barangay Napo when Joselito and four others, including Abu Sayyaf leader Muamar “Abu Rami” Askali arrived, carrying long firearms.

Joselito was carrying a sack of rice.

She left for Cebu City to attend her grandson’s graduation when Joselito’s group decided to stay at her house.

She was surprised to see her son since it has been years since she last saw him.

It was only when she heard the news in Cebu that she realized what her son was up to.

Norma also denied reports that Constancio and Crisanta Petalco, who were killed during the encounter, belonged to the Abu Sayyaf.

Constancio was her brother, she said.

Norma said she and her family have coordinated with the police and the military regarding her brother’s alleged involvement.