Heavy rain causes flooding in some parts of Cebu

A HEAVY downpour which started Saturday evening and persisted until Sunday morning, April 16, caused flooding in some parts of Cebu.

The heavy rain was caused by the Tropical Depression "Crising" which later weakened into a low pressure area after making landfall.

Netizens took to social media to post photos and videos of the flood. Here are some photos and videos of the flood in Cebu City from Facebook:



The flood also damaged some houses in towns of Carmen and Liloan in northern Cebu.



The heavy rain, which lasted for more than five hours, also affected Barangay Cansojong in Talisay City.



On Saturday afternoon, six Visayas areas were placed under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal 1: Northern Cebu, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Samar, Biliran and Leyte.

Crising made landfall over Samar Saturday night and all Tropical Cyclone Warning Signals were lifted after it weakened into a low pressure area. (Jo Ann Sablad/SunStar Philippines)