How love ‘misled’ Bohol local

JOSELITO Melloria changed the history of Inabanga, Bohol.

Melloria, a local, was declared a person of interest by local police after he allegedly brought members of the Abu Sayyaf Group in Sitio Ilaya, Barangay Napo.

“Demonyo na siya. Kung makit-an, dili angayng tabangan kundi patyon (He’s the devil. If someone sees him, they should kill him and not help him),” said Natividad Cenabre, 71, Melloria’s aunt.

Neighbors knew Melloria as a good and decent man, until he met the woman he married in Manila.

The woman whose father is allegedly an ex-commander of the Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), is a native of Zamboanga City, said Joel Roturas, Melloria’s first-degree cousin.

“Niadtong 2014, miduol siya nako nangumusta kung unsa na among panginabuhi. Miingon siya nga miyembro na siya sa MNLF, nagpakita siya’g ID niya. Naa kuno siyay trabahuon sa Bohol (Back in 2014, he asked what I was doing for a job. He told me he was a member of the MNLF, and showed me and ID. He told he had a job to do here),” Roturas said.

In a related development, residents of Barangay Lumboy were asked to evacuate when one of them saw blood in his home around 9 a.m. last Thursday.

Silvestre Millares said the wooden bench in his backyard was drenched in blood.

“Daghan kaayog dugo makapuno og usa ka baso (There was so much blood it could fill a whole glass),” he told SunStar Cebu.

He alerted the army, who brought a K9 unit and a platoon to check the trail.

Melloria was last seen by his friend Mario (real name withheld).

Mario admitted that he was scared when Melloria asked him for help around 9 p.m. last Wednesday.

Melloria was accompanied by six suspected members of the Abu Sayyaf. They were carrying a hand grenade, a bazooka and high-powered rifles.

“Nangayo silag pagkaon. Ako silang gihatagan og sardinas ug kan-on. Dayon nangutana sila og naa ba silay mahulman nga pump boat (They asked for food. I gave them sardines and rice. Then they asked me where they could borrow a pump boat),” Mario said.