Lagtang chief arrested during raid in his house

Sunday, April 16, 2017
By
Justin K. Vestil

A BARANGAY captain in Talisay City suspected of being involved in illegal drugs was arrested after a gun and a grenade were found inside his house in Barangay Lagtang.

Ferdinand Bas, the village chief of Lagtang, was arrested by operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) after a hand grenade, a .22 pistol and assorted ammunition were found inside his house during a legal search yesterday morning.

Talisay City Councilor Arturo Bas denied allegations that his son was involved in illegal drugs.

His son’s weapons are for “self-defense,” he said.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 17, 2017.

