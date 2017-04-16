Lagtang chief arrested during raid in his house
A BARANGAY captain in Talisay City suspected of being involved in illegal drugs was arrested after a gun and a grenade were found inside his house in Barangay Lagtang.
Ferdinand Bas, the village chief of Lagtang, was arrested by operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Branch (PIB) after a hand grenade, a .22 pistol and assorted ammunition were found inside his house during a legal search yesterday morning.
Talisay City Councilor Arturo Bas denied allegations that his son was involved in illegal drugs.
His son’s weapons are for “self-defense,” he said.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 17, 2017.
