NDRRMC-Smart emergency alert system initiative lauded

THE rising threat of disasters has prompted the need for an efficient emergency alert system, especially in the Philippines, which is one of the countries most vulnerable to natural hazards.

The urgency of the need was underscored by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana during the launch of the nationwide Emergency Cell Broadcast System (ECBS) spearheaded by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) and PLDT wireless subsidiary Smart Communications.

“The emergence of hazards with never before seen magnitude underscores the need for the Philippines to develop reliable systems in building disaster-resilient communities. The creation of an emergency warning system that reaches our people through their mobile phones is one concrete step toward this goal,” said Lorenzana.

NDRRMC and Smart deployed ECBS to further improve the country’s emergency alert system.

The ECBS technology enables the quick transmission of messages to a large number of mobile devices within a target area, making it an effective public warning system in times of calamities.

ECBS uses a dedicated channel separate from that of short message service or SMS, which can get congested due to the volume of calls and text messages sent during emergencies.

Smart is the first telecommunication company (telco) in the Philippines to implement ECBS.