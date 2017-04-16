Osmeña, city dads face another complaint
SAMBAG I, Cebu City Barangay Captain Lemar Alcover filed an administrative complaint against Mayor Tomas Osmeña, Councilors Mary Ann delos Santos, Sisinio Andales, Eugenio Gabuya Jr. and suspended Councilor Jerry Guardo before the Ombudsman-Visayas last week.
The complaint stemmed from the turnover of a City-owned ambulance to Sambag I allegedly as a front to “politicking.”
He alleged that the city officials committed malversation of public funds or property by turning over the ambulance to Aileen Guardo, a private individual.
