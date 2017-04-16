Osmeña, city dads face another complaint | SunStar

Osmeña, city dads face another complaint

Sunday, April 16, 2017
By
Rona Joyce T. Fernandez

SAMBAG I, Cebu City Barangay Captain Lemar Alcover filed an administrative complaint against Mayor Tomas Osmeña, Councilors Mary Ann delos Santos, Sisinio Andales, Eugenio Gabuya Jr. and suspended Councilor Jerry Guardo before the Ombudsman-Visayas last week.

The complaint stemmed from the turnover of a City-owned ambulance to Sambag I allegedly as a front to “politicking.”

He alleged that the city officials committed malversation of public funds or property by turning over the ambulance to Aileen Guardo, a private individual.

