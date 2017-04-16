P140T worth of properties lost in twin fires

A KITCHEN mishap and an electrical faulty wiring caused separate fire incidents in Cebu City amid the heavy rains Saturday night.

The first alarm was received at 10 p.m. in Sitio Kaduloy, Barangay Tisa, where two houses were destroyed and another one was damaged.

It reportedly started in the house of Julius Quillosa, a siomai vendor. Damage was estimated at P80,000.

The fire in Sitio Greenville, Barangay Guadalupe destroyed eight houses and damaged two other houses.

The cost of damage is P60,000.

Investigators have yet to determine the cause of the fire.