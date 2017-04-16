Palma: Christ's resurrection brings new life, hope

DESPITE the heavy rain brought by bad weather, people still attended the celebration of Easter Sunday mass in Cebu Metropolitan Cathedral early Sunday, April 16.

Unlike the previous years, the “Sugat sa Kabanhawan,” a reenactment of the rising of Jesus Christ from the dead, was performed inside the Cathedral and the religious procession was cancelled due to the bad weather. Less people were also in attendance.

The heavy rain, brought by Tropical Depression Crising, started Saturday evening and persisted until Sunday morning. “Crising” has later on weakened into a low pressure area after making landfall.

Regardless of the bad weather, Archbishop Jose Palma, who officiated the Easter Sunday mass, said during the homily that even with the heavy rain, people still attended the celebration of the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and that was what made “us Easter people.”

Archbishop Palma said that the Philippines was called the "natural disaster capital of the world" due to the frequent earthquakes, typhoons, and other natural disasters occurring in the country.

He encouraged the public not to be afraid of natural disasters, crisis, poverty, graft and corruption saying that the Lord will bring new hope and new life upon his resurrection.

"Pero bisan pa dunay natural disasters, bisan pa dunay crisis, bisan pud dunay kapobrehon o poverty, graft and corruption, bisan pa... kining mga hitabo nga usahay magdala nato og kahadlok. Pero pagkabanhaw ni Kristo nagpasalig... ayaw kahadlok. Usa sa Iyang mga mensahe: salig ka sa Diyos, duol ka sa Diyos. Siya sa Iyang pagkabanhaw ang nagdala og bag-ong paglaum, bag-ong kinabuhi (Even if there are natural disasters, even if there is crisis, even if there are poverty, graft and corruption... all of these often scare us. But with resurrection of Jesus Christ, we should not be afraid. In one of his messages: Believe in the Lord, you will be close to the Lord. In His resurrection, He will bring new hope, new life)," Archbishop Palma said.

The archbishop also mentioned a graduate of a drug rehabilitation program who thanked him and changed his ways.

“Ug bisan mao ra kini ang atong mahimo (And even if this is the only thing I can do), even if there is only one person who will stop using drugs… I was able to make this world a better place to live in,” Archbishop Palma said.

Archbishop Palma said change is possible with Jesus Christ’s resurrection. He will give grace, hope and new life. (SunStar Philippines)