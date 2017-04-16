A personal faith, public performance

OVER the past 20 years, Buhing Kalbaryo, a reenactment of Jesus Christ’s journey to the crucifixion, has become part of many Cebuanos’ observance of Good Friday.

The act of witnessing this performance has become, for some, a religious rite, a reminder to repent or a personal expression of faith.

For Raffy Anor, 27, it is definitely personal. For six years now, Anor has played the character of Jesus Christ. This his given him a better idea than most of the kind of suffering that Christ endured before He died on the cross.

Last Friday, Anor received 39 lashes which, according to some accounts, the Romans had inflicted on Jesus as a punishment. Anor also carried the cross, while he walked nearly 2.6 kilometers. He said he was willing to be nailed to the cross, although that didn’t happen because the Catholic Church no longer permits it.

When asked if he had any fear, Anor shook his head and said, “Ang ako ra gikahadlukan kay ang pag atubang sa daghang tawo og ang pag atubang sa akoang kamatayon (What I feared were facing a big crowd and facing my death).”

Why has he done this for six years? Anor explained he didn’t participate as one way to assuage his guilt. He did it as an offering to God, he explained. He did it as his way of thanking God for all the blessings he has received.

As Anor tried to immerse himself in playing the character of Jesus, he had the opportunity to reflect on Christ’s suffering and on the cross that each individual Christian has to bear.

Anor’s cross grew heaviest, he recalled, when he and his partner lost their child in a miscarriage. He imagined the pain that the Virgin Mary must have felt when her son died on the cross, he said.

The man who played Christ said he never blamed God for the pain, that he did not question God’s plans for him. In fact, he said, the loss brought him closer to God. He realized that despite all adversities, there’s still so much to life and that he has no reason to dwell in sorrow.

“God has planned something bigger for us ahead; we just have to remain faithful,” he said.

He remains grateful for how his parents have helped him through times of hardship, and compares them to Simon of Cyrene, the man who helped Jesus carry his cross.

The Buhing Kalbaryo (Living Calvary), Anor said, has helped him find a new family and helped him conquer his fear of facing crowds. “Naa na ko’y nawong na ika-atubang nila (I can now present myself to the people).”

Although he was not compensated for his role, Anor said he remains willing to join the presentation in the coming years. “Mentras naa ni ang Buhing Kalbaryo, naa gihapon mi (As long as the Buhing Kalbaryo is celebrated, we will participate).” Czarina B. Rodriguez, CNU Intern