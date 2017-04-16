Police arrest 9 suspects in Lapu-Lapu drug busts | SunStar

Police arrest 9 suspects in Lapu-Lapu drug busts

Time to read
less than
1 minute
Print
a- a+
Read so far

Police arrest 9 suspects in Lapu-Lapu drug busts

Sunday, April 16, 2017
By
Flornisa M. Gitgano

NINE drug suspects were arrested in Lapu-Lapu City within the Holy Week.

Caught in Barangay Gun-ob last Thursday were Kristoffer Gibbs Boiser, 29, and Wilmar Comendador, 25.

Shabu worth P18,880 were seized from them.

Police arrested John Paul Kababanay, 24, and a minor in Barangay Pajo and seized P245,912 worth of drugs from them.

Yesterday, police caught Al Violanda, 45, and Emil Garret Baba, 31.

Last Tuesday, Police arrested Rosauro Tan Jr., 36, in Gun-ob, Reynaldo Unabia, 50, and Rolando Estiola, 40, in Barangay Pajo.

Tags: 
War on drugs
illegal drugs
Lapu-Lapu City
Drug busts

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 16, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.


View Comments