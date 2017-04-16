Police arrest 9 suspects in Lapu-Lapu drug busts

NINE drug suspects were arrested in Lapu-Lapu City within the Holy Week.

Caught in Barangay Gun-ob last Thursday were Kristoffer Gibbs Boiser, 29, and Wilmar Comendador, 25.

Shabu worth P18,880 were seized from them.

Police arrested John Paul Kababanay, 24, and a minor in Barangay Pajo and seized P245,912 worth of drugs from them.

Yesterday, police caught Al Violanda, 45, and Emil Garret Baba, 31.

Last Tuesday, Police arrested Rosauro Tan Jr., 36, in Gun-ob, Reynaldo Unabia, 50, and Rolando Estiola, 40, in Barangay Pajo.