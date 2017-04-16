Tropical Depression Crising weakens into LPA

TROPICAL Depression Crising has weakened into a Low Pressure Area (LPA) after making landfall over Samar Saturday night, the country's weather agency said.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 15, Crising was in the vicinity of Basey, Samar.

All Tropical Cyclone Warning Signals are now lifted, Pagasa said.

Light to moderate rains is still expected over Visayas and the regions of Bicol and Caraga, Pagasa added.

Crising has stranded thousands of passengers in the Visayas, Bicol Region, southern part of Luzon and northern part of Mindanao, the Office of the Civil Defense reported on Saturday.

Several Luzon-bound passengers spent Black Saturday at Allen, Northern Samar port as the Philippine Coast Guard cancelled sea travel.

As of this posting 12:50 a.m. Sunday, April 16, Cebu City has experienced heavy rains brought about by the LPA. (DDA/SunStar Philippines)