10T families leave homes

MORE than 10,000 people living mostly in northern Cebu towns were evacuated due to heavy rains brought about by tropical depression Crising yesterday.

Julius Regner, spokesman for the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRMMO), said that aside from the nine fatalities, two people from Danao City were missing.

Regner said that in the northern towns of Carmen, Sogod, Tabogon and Danao City, majority of those evacuated live in danger zones such as riversides and other flood-prone areas.

Roger Suico, Carmen’s disaster risk reduction and management officer, said that 12 of 21 barangays in their town were flooded, most of them in two major rivers.

Suico said just before Crising hit the town, they conducted an information drive, but some residents did not heed the town’s call to evacuate.

Ten people, including three minors, were injured when heavy rains caused a stage to collapse in Minglanilla town yesterday dawn.

The accident reportedly occurred outside the sports complex where the annual Sugat Kabanhawan Festival was supposed to be held.