Crising downpour upsets Carmen town

HEAVY downpour caused a landslide in Carmen and a flood after a river overflowed yesterday dawn, sweeping wooden houses, toppling trees, bending crops, and destroying concrete fences, appliances and vehicles.

The flood, which was chest-deep past 3 a.m. in some areas, killed livestock and nine persons in Carmen and Danao City, most of them asleep. Mud flowed into concrete houses.

They were still part of tropical depression crising, which weakened into a low-pressure area after making landfall over Samar last Saturday night.

The landslide occurred in Barangay Ipil.

In Sitio Dualhog, Barangay Poblacion, the casualties are Arcenia Laping, 56, and her grandson Vince Ian Durano, 1.

The Lapings were sleeping separately in two houses, about 30 meters from the river, before the deluge.

A warehouse with a concrete fence stands in between the houses and the river.

Arcenia, her husband Celedonio Sr., 59, sons Andres and Ricky, daughter Roselyn, and granddaughter Jashrey were staying in one house.

Vince Ian was with his mother Airees Durano, 23, and his father Celedonio Jr. in the other house.

Flood swept two cars and appliances in Dualhog. Four other houses in the sitio owned by Irene Calvo, Evangeline Tambiga, Jesusa Quimco, and Jason Quimco were destroyed.

The Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office recorded 73 flood-destroyed houses in Puente.

Poblacion Barangay Councilor Helen Maningo said they will convene before releasing the calamity funds to affected residents. The council will seek help from Carmen Mayor Gerard Villamor.

Maningo said they always caution their constituents when there is a coming storm.

Cebu was placed under signal number one last Friday due to Crising, but Maningo said she did not know there was a storm raging in Eastern Visayas.

“Na-surprise mi sa uwan (The rain surprised us),” she said.

The other fatalities in the flood were Yanina Isabel Hermocilla, 6, in Barangay Triumfo, and Zobella Gica, 46, in Barangay Dauis.

SPO2 Simplicio Gibo of Carmen Police Station said Nicolas Pongaotan, 76, was electrocuted in Barangay Puente. His sister Gorgonia, 70, was in critical condition after she suffered burns when she tried to save Nicolas.

In Ipil, an interior village next to Poblacion, a landslide slipped into the river, blocking the current.

The water carved its own way and it rampaged downward, destroying the house of the Sencios.

Swept and killed were Rowena, 37, and her sons Jade, 13, and Ivan, 11. Rowena’s husband, Robin, and their eldest son, Christian, 16, were staying in their other house on higher ground.

The river passes through Ipil, Poblacion, and Dawis Norte.

Search teams found the bodies of Arcenia and Vince Ian in Dawis Norte near the bridge. Rowena’s body was found in the seawater off the pier in the same barangay, while her two sons were found in Dualhog.

In Barangay Cagat-Lamac, Danao City, the flood killed Virginia Manulat, 70. Her husband survived, after he jumped out of the house.