Korea issues 'special travel advisory' for Bohol

THE Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Republic of Korea has issued a "temporary, special travel advisory" for Bohol following the clash between government forces and Abu Sayyaf bandits in Inabanga town.

The Ministry said the special travel advisory is equivalent to a "red alert" status, which recommends for the cancellation and postponement of any visit to Bohol "unless there are urgent matters to attend to."

"The Foreign Ministry has made the move to protect nationals of the Republic of Korea there," said the Korean Consulate of Cebu in a statement.





The advisory is effective from April 13 to 23, it added.

The consulate also said that they will continue to monitor the security situation in Bohol.

At least 10 people were killed in the clash in Bohol last April 11. (SunStar Philippines)