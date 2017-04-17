Mother recalls flood ordeal in Carmen town

AIREES Durano lifted a few fallen bananas, broken trunks of coconut trees and other debris, after the chest-deep flood swept her family’s two houses in Sitio Dualhog, Barangay Poblacion, Carmen yesterday morning.

“Vince, asa na man ka, uy? Anak ko, asa man ka? (Vince, where are you? My son, where are you?)” Durano cried out.

The 23-year-old mother heard no reply.

She knew then that the flood from the heavy downpour broke her family.

She later saw her son, Vince Ian, and the boy’s grandmother, Arcenia Laping, in the morgue of a funeral parlor.

Vince Ian would have turned two years old on May 25.

Durano said her son, even at such a young age, can already count from one to ten and recite the alphabet, from A to Z, without missing a single letter during their bedtime.

“Sige to siya og ingon ‘Ma, mo-school na ko (He kept saying he wanted to go to school already),’” Durano said.

She promised to enroll him at the barangay daycare center when he turns three.

“Usa na lang unta ka tuig (We only need to wait one year more),” Durano said. “Ganahan to magkabiba og bag. Tagaan og bolpen, magsuwat-suwat. Tabian pud (Liked to carry a bag. Given a ballpen, he’d write. Talkative).”

Durano, her husband Celedonio Laping Jr., and Vince Ian were asleep in a nearby house where her live-in partner’s family rested.

Laping’s sister Roselyn, mother Arcenia, father Celedonio Sr., brothers Andres and Ricky, and niece Jashrey were staying in the nearby house.

Laping woke Durano past 3 a.m. after noticing that flood had entered their house.

Durano let her partner hold Vince Ian. She went out, waded in the flood, and knocked on the jalousie window of Celedonio Sr.’s house.

The noise woke Ricky and others.

Durano went out, waded in the flood, entered their house, got Vince Ian from Laping, waded in the flood again, and entered her partner’s parents’ house.

Laping stayed behind, trying to save clothes and important belongings.

Ricky braved the flood to rescue their 15 goats, but he only saved a black goat, which later died in the flood.

“Pag-abli nako sa pultahan, misulod ang tubig (Water came in when I opened the door),” he said.

Celedonio Sr. said he saw Arcenia hugging Vince Ian, who was awake. He approached them and he talked to his wife.

“Ambi nang bata (Give me the child),” Celedonio Sr. said.

“Ayaw lang (I’ll keep him),” said Arcenia, as quoted by her husband.

Past 4 a.m., Celedonio Sr. embraced the two and tried to bring them to higher ground. The other family members held hands.

The flood’s current became strong and swift, sweeping their house and the rest of the family.

Celedonio Sr. grabbed hold of a mango tree branch.

Ricky clung to the roof’s beam and managed to climb up the roof. He failed to see the others. He said he did not scream, but said a prayer in silence for everyone’s safety.

Airees and Roselyn kept afloat holding on to a banana trunk. Laping and his brother Andres held on to the trunk of a coconut tree.

For his part, Celedonio Sr. saw the face of his wife while she was flailing her arms, trying to save herself amidst the deluge.

He heard her scream for help.

“Day, maningkamot ta, Day! (Day, let’s try harder!)” he shouted at his wife at the time.

Arcenia fell silent.

Past 5 a.m., the flood started to subside. The family members found themselves with minor injuries in different parts of their bodies.

The Lapings lost their cell phones, clothes, television, sound system, DVD player, a sack of rice, and savings amounting to P11,000.

These losses did not matter to Celedonio Sr.

“Bahala na tong mga appliances, buhi lang unta akong asawa ug apo (I don’t mind care about the appliances just as long as my wife and grandson are alive),” he said.