Photos of fugitive ASG bandits in Inabanga released

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) released the official photos of the eight remaining suspected members of the Abu Sayyap terror group (ASG) who clashed with government forces in Sitio Ilaya, Barangay Napo, Inabanga, Bohol on Tuesday morning.

In a post by the Facebook page of the Municipality of Inabanga, residents were advised to be on the lookout for the ASG members, who were reportedly mobile in the mountain barangays of Inabanga.

“They hide from our authorities in the morning and move through the forests at night. They are so skillful at hiding themselves, but we have blocked all their possible exits, which will prevent them from venturing to other areas,” Capt. Jojo Mascariñas of the 302nd Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) told SunStar Cebu.

Four members who include the sub-leader Mouamar Askali alias Abu Rami, alias Abu Sufyan, a bomb expert, Edimar Isnain and an unidentified armed man were killed after 24 hours of combat with the military and the police.

On the government side, 2nd Lt. Estilito Saldua, Sgt. John Dexter Duero, PO2 Rey Anthony Nazareno, and Corp. Meljune Cajaban also sacrificed their lives.

A manhunt is on for Joselito Melloria alias Alih, the local who brought the group to Inabanga, alias Richard, Asis, Ubayda, Poy, Dah, Saada and Um Amra.

Mario (real name withheld), an eyewitness, said that two persons of the armed group looked like they were 17-year-old and the oldest was in his 40s.

For Melloria’s capture, the government is mulling to put a P100,000 bounty on his head, a source who asked not to be named, disclosed.