That’s what 400,000 barrels of rain can do

AROUND 400,000 barrels of water drenched Cebu when the low-pressure area that used to be Crising crossed the island late Saturday evening until the first few hours of Easter Sunday.

Engr. Oscar Tabada, Visayas chief of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), said the rainfall from Crising exceeded the normal average rainfall of 50 millimeters every April.

It didn’t help that Crising moved slowly, at 20 kilometers per hour, Tabada said. It dumped some 80 millimeters of rain.

PAGASA issues its most serious rainfall advisory, red, when more than 30 mm falls in an hour and is expected to last for two hours more. (At least eight gallons of rain falls per square meter, per hour and “serious flooding” is expected in these conditions.)

While Crising brought less wind and was downgraded from a tropical depression to a low-pressure area after making landfall in Samar last Saturday, it carried a lot of rain with it.

Just before landfall, Crising packed maximum winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts of up to 68 kph.

Although it’s summer, Tabada reminded the public that weather disturbances like Crising are to be expected. Since 1948, storms with similar patterns as that of Crising have hit Cebu and often caused as much damage as major typhoons, Tabada added.