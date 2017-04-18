36 arrested for gambling on good friday | SunStar

36 arrested for gambling on good friday

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

CHARGES were filed yesterday against 36 detainees nabbed for illegal gambling on Good Friday.

No charges were filed last Friday as it was a holiday.

PO2 Artemio Hernandez said the station received a call about an illegal gambling activity on Balagtas St., Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City at 1 p.m. last Friday.

A police team responded and caught the suspects in an illegal cockfight.

Police seized the fighting cocks and money.

The suspects, only one of whom is a woman, were brought back to detention after the charges were filed. CNU Intern Mary Nhel Dajao

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 18, 2017.

Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.


