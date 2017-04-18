36 arrested for gambling on good friday

CHARGES were filed yesterday against 36 detainees nabbed for illegal gambling on Good Friday.

No charges were filed last Friday as it was a holiday.

PO2 Artemio Hernandez said the station received a call about an illegal gambling activity on Balagtas St., Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City at 1 p.m. last Friday.

A police team responded and caught the suspects in an illegal cockfight.

Police seized the fighting cocks and money.

The suspects, only one of whom is a woman, were brought back to detention after the charges were filed. CNU Intern Mary Nhel Dajao