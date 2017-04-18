36 arrested for gambling on good friday
CHARGES were filed yesterday against 36 detainees nabbed for illegal gambling on Good Friday.
No charges were filed last Friday as it was a holiday.
PO2 Artemio Hernandez said the station received a call about an illegal gambling activity on Balagtas St., Barangay Pahina Central, Cebu City at 1 p.m. last Friday.
A police team responded and caught the suspects in an illegal cockfight.
Police seized the fighting cocks and money.
The suspects, only one of whom is a woman, were brought back to detention after the charges were filed. CNU Intern Mary Nhel Dajao
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 18, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!