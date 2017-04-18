‘Ambulance belongs to city hall’

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña clarified that the ambulance that was recently turned over to Barangay Sambag I is not a reward for the Guardos for joining BOPK.

In his news conference yesterday, Osmeña said he did not sign any document stating that the ambulance now belongs to the Barangay Mayor’s Office (BMO) of Sambag I.

Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO) chief Nagiel Bañacia also clarified that the City Government still owns the ambulance.

He reacted to Sambag I Barangay Captain Lemar Alcover’s filing of an administrative complaint against Osmeña, Councilors Mary Ann delos Santos, Sisinio Andales, Eugenio Gabuya Jr. and suspended Councilor Jerry Guardo before the Ombudsman-Visayas last week.

Alcover accused the city officials of violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and malversation of public funds after the turnover of a City-owned ambulance to the wife of Guardo.

Osmeña believes the opposition is behind the move.

He said the emergency vehicle is not a reward for the Guardos after the councilor bolted Team Rama to join the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK).

Guardo’s wife Ailien is the head of the barangay’s BMO.

Osmeña said Ailien is an adviser in the barangay and she can advise how the ambulance will be used, but the emergency will not be in her possession.

In a separate interview, Bañacia explained that the ambulance is still under the emergency response unit of the City.

The CCDDRMO also supervises the personnel assigned to the emergency vehicle.

Alcover’s complaint stemmed from the city officials’ decision to turn over the ambulance, which was received by Ailien, a private individual, and not by the barangay officials.

“It is highly illegal and irregular because the recipient is not an appointed, nor an elected government official or employee, and not an accountable officer,” he said.

He pointed out that the Local Government Code provides that the barangay treasurer, who is in-charge of the barangay’s funds and properties, is the “right” accountable officer. RVC and CNU Intern Czarina B. Rodriguez