American nabbed for not paying hotel bill
A 55-YEAR-OLD American was arrested last Saturday for failing to pay his bills for a hotel in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City.
James David Hyre left without paying his hotel bill worth P16,228.
He stayed in the hotel from April 3 to 13.
He was arrested while trying to scale the fence of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.
The suspect was turned over to Ace Penzionne personnel, then taken to the police station.
The suspect said he had no money, and that he also he didn’t like the hotel service.
It was also found that Hyre also owes a scooter rental firm P36,800. CNU Intern Monique Canseran
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 19, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!