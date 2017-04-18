American nabbed for not paying hotel bill

A 55-YEAR-OLD American was arrested last Saturday for failing to pay his bills for a hotel in Barangay Pajo, Lapu-Lapu City.

James David Hyre left without paying his hotel bill worth P16,228.

He stayed in the hotel from April 3 to 13.

He was arrested while trying to scale the fence of the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

The suspect was turned over to Ace Penzionne personnel, then taken to the police station.

The suspect said he had no money, and that he also he didn’t like the hotel service.

It was also found that Hyre also owes a scooter rental firm P36,800. CNU Intern Monique Canseran