Bus system for upland areas mulled

CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmeña wants to find out if a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system designed to transport farm products from rural to urban areas will be feasible in the city.

In his trip to South Korea during the Lenten break, he met with the chief executive officer of Seoul Express Bus Terminal and other transport experts.

In his news conference yesterday, he said that Korea has started a delivery scheme using the bus system.

Instead of transporting goods themselves, Osmeña said the public can pay to have their goods brought to any BRT stop.

Osmeña said he wanted to know how the system works because the City may use the same system in the mountain barangays where farmers usually have a hard time transporting their produce to the downtown area.

He said there is not enough public utility vehicles like jeepneys that cater to residents of upland areas.

Meanwhile, Osmeña denied reports the he met with Vice President Leni Robredo, Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and other Liberal Party officials in South Korea to discuss politics.

Osmeña was criticized for reportedly spending the holidays with Robredo and Trillanes.

He clarified that he didn’t know Robredo was in Korea until he was tagged on Facebook. He pointed out that there is nothing wrong if ever he got a chance to meet the vice president.