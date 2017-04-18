Bzzzzz: ‘Citizen Mike’ to Mayor Mike?

FROM his efforts to stay in public sight and hearing, former Cebu City mayor Mike Rama may be planning a return match against Mayor Tomas Osmeña or whoever BOPK fields in the next election.

Look what Mike has been doing lately: visiting barangays, attending sitio fiestas and private celebrations of political leaders, and, ha, co-hosting a public affairs radio program.

All that done with hype, complete with advisories and media releases from a publicist.

His sortie into broadcast was announced with an ala-movie display ad (“Barangay RC: Reloaded,” dyRC 648 khz, Monday to Friday, 2 to 3 p.m.). Mike’s present brand is as “Citizen Mike,” a title that might spin off to Mayor Mike.

The current burst of activity in Mike’s camp may have been fueled by talks about prodding Vice Mayor Edgar Labella, instead of Mike, to run against Mighty Thomas.

How about Edgar?

While VM Labella said he’d rather have a Mike-Tomas rematch (after the 1-1 tally in two elections), Edgar hasn’t completely shut out the idea. The brush-off about it being too early for politics is expected. Politicians generally don’t say never; those who do may be lying or expecting to switch plans when the time comes.

Can’t take to heaven

PNP chief Ronald “Bato” de la Rosa told Customs officials and employees at a flag ceremony to which he was invited as guest speaker that he has been telling his police personnel they can’t take illegal wealth to heaven while they can keep their good name forever. Notice that he sounded like one of those priests and bishops his boss flogs regularly.

Two things that skeptics among cops and Customs workers may find fault in what Bato said: 1) they might not go to heaven at all and 2) wherever they go, heaven, hell or nowhere, they can’t take with them worldly goods, stolen or honestly acquired. As to the name, good or bad, it soon vanishes with the dead person.

