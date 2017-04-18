Bzzzzz: What Duterte lead in ‘time’ 100 means

PRESIDENT Duterte, who had led the Time 100 Readers’ Poll since it opened, was on top when it closed Sunday.

What does that mean? More Time readers who were asked who should be in 2017 Most Influential People of the world list voted for the Filipino leader than for any other person, Duterte got 5% of the vote. Justin Trudeau of Canada, Pope Francis, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg got only 3% each. Time didn’t disclose the number of votes each got and how many joined the poll and from where.

‘For good or evil’

The annual Time listing, started in 1991, makes it clear that while being in the list is seen as an honor, the recognition is for “changing the world regardless of the consequences of their actions.”

On ‘Time’ cover

Aside from the Time 100 listing, there’s the recognition by being on its cover. Duterte was on the May 23, 2016 issue as “The Punisher.”

So was Noynoy Aquino in 2010 (“Can he save the Philippines?”) The Filipino president, however, who appeared in the highest number of Time covers (five times) was Cory Aquino. Cory also got more prestigious titles (see list). Other Filipino presidents who graced Time cover: Manuel Roxas, Manuel Quezon, Ramon Magsaysay and, yes, Ferdinand Marcos.

