Call leads to arrest of 3 for drugs, firearm
MORE than P100,000 worth of illegal drugs and a gun were confiscated from three drug suspects in Lapu-Lapu City.
Police arrested Jason Ryan De Ocampo, 22, after they got a call that an armed man was seen in Saac I, Barangay Buaya.
De Ocampo was caught with a .38 revolver with three bullets and two medium packs of shabu worth P94,400 at 5:40 p.m. last Saturday.
Police also arrested Romulo Carungay, 28, and Hermesa Malingin, 30, at 11:50 p.m. on Ramirez Drive in Barangay Bankal in a buy-bust.
Shabu worth P12,774 was seized from them.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 19, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!