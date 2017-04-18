Call leads to arrest of 3 for drugs, firearm

MORE than P100,000 worth of illegal drugs and a gun were confiscated from three drug suspects in Lapu-Lapu City.

Police arrested Jason Ryan De Ocampo, 22, after they got a call that an armed man was seen in Saac I, Barangay Buaya.

De Ocampo was caught with a .38 revolver with three bullets and two medium packs of shabu worth P94,400 at 5:40 p.m. last Saturday.

Police also arrested Romulo Carungay, 28, and Hermesa Malingin, 30, at 11:50 p.m. on Ramirez Drive in Barangay Bankal in a buy-bust.

Shabu worth P12,774 was seized from them.