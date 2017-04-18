Carcar City to have warning device soon
A DEVICE that will monitor any abnormal surge of water and warn residents of a possible disaster will be installed soon in the coastal area of Carcar City.
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) intends to set up a High Frequency Doppler Radar (HFDR) in the city.
The HFDR will measure and monitor coastal current in Carcar.
Measuring coastal currents used to be a challenge for scientists because the equipment and satellite-based instruments available only measure deep-water currents, not those close to shore.
The installment of the HFDR will serve as an early warning and monitoring system in coastal areas to alleviate disaster.
The installation of HFDR will help prevent such incidents.
A resolution authorizing Carcar Mayor Nicepuro Apura to sign a memorandum of agreement with Pagasa was submitted to the Provincial Board for approval. Mary Nhel Dajao, CNU Intern
