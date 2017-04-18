Cebu’s officials, biz leaders gather for Bobby Aboitiz

GOVERNMENT officials, local business leaders, relatives and friends yesterday came to view the remains of Ramon Aboitiz Foundation Inc. (Rafi) President Robert Eduardo “Bobby” Aboitiz and offered their condolences to the family.

Cebu Gov. Hilario Davide III, Cebu City Mayor Tomas Osmeña, Mandaue City Mayor Luigi Quisumbing, Cebu City Councilor Joel Garganera and University of Cebu president Atty. Augusto Go were among those who joined the Aboitiz family in their mourning.

The viewing of Aboitiz’s ashes was held at the Archdiocesan Shrine of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus.

Aboitiz is survived by his wife Maria Cristina and their four children.

The family remembered Aboitiz as a “loving husband, caring father and a selfless community leader.”

In the mass that followed, a reading was done of Aboitiz’s speech “Bugsay (paddle) Principle,” one of the lessons he taught to beneficiaries that Rafi supported for the past 50 years.

“You can (power) paddle yourself forward to your chosen destiny, be sidetracked, remain motionless or move around in circles without any focus or direction. One must be fully aware of this freedom to choose and to consciously direct one’s life,” reads an excerpt of Aboitiz’s speech.

At the time of his death, Aboitiz served as co-chairperson of the Metro Cebu Development and Coordinating Board. He was 67.

In March 2016, Forbes Philippines reported that of the country’s wealthiest families, the Aboitizes were the most generous, having invested P793.9 million in philanthropic projects through Rafi and the Aboitiz Foundation.