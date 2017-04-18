CIDG 7 stops its anti-drug ops on orders from top

FOLLOWING an order from Camp Crame, the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) 7 will pull out from its anti-illegal drugs campaign to focus on other crimes.

With that, regional chief of the CIDG 7 Royina Garma said they will review the financial assets of persons involved in drugs for a case build-up.

But there will be no buy-busts and drug raids anymore.

Chief Insp. Hector Amancia, deputy regional chief of the CIDG 7, said they will run after those in the Most Wanted Persons list in Central Visayas.

The CIDG 7 received the order last April 6 from their main headquarters.