Construction worker killed over necklace

Tuesday, April 18, 2017
By
Justin K. Vestil

AN employee of a construction firm was shot dead Monday morning by five unidentified assailants in Barangay Manipis, Talisay City.

Vitaliano Caburnay, 56, who worked for QM Builders, reportedly claimed from one of the suspects a stolen silver necklace that had been pawned.

As he was escaping with the necklace, the five assailants chased Caburnay and cornered him in Sitio Camp 5 in the same village.

The suspects then shot Caburnay several times before fleeing.

Caburnay was brought to the Talisay District Hospital but didn’t make it there alive.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 19, 2017.

