Don't believe reports on social media, public urged

POLICE have come up with a sketch of one of four armed persons who allegedly arrived in Cordova, following the clash between government forces and suspected Abu Sayyaf members in Inabanga, Bohol last week.

Cebu Provincial Police Office Director Eric Noble said they are not yet releasing the sketch to the public, as they are still investigating the matter.

He will give the sketch to the intelligence unit to check if it matches one of the eight fugitives, whose pictures had been released.

Noble had deployed a team to Nalusuan Island off Mactan, which is near the eastern part of Bohol, before reports about armed men circulated.

The police official, however, urged the public not to believe reports about the armed men circulating on social media, saying these are not verified.

“Sa ating mga kababayan sa Cebu, huwag kayong mabahala, continue doing things, huwag kayong magpa-disturbo sa mga threat na ito (Continue with what your doing, don't let these reports disturb your routine),” Noble said.

He ordered police station chiefs to monitor coastal barangays in their jurisdictions. Cebu's 44 municipalities and six component cities all have barangays on the coast.

Police Regional Office 7 Director Noli Taliño had said there are no armed men in Cebu.

Taliño and Noble, though, have asked the public to report any suspicious-looking individuals in their community.

The manhunt is still ongoing for the eight suspected Abu Sayyaf members who survived last Tuesday's encounter.

A military source, who asked not to be named, said their troops are still going after them, with Joselito Melloria as a priority.

The Abu Sayyafs reportedly moved through the town's dense forest at night and hid during the day.

In a related development, the South Korean consulate in Cebu has issued a temporary travel advisory to its citizens, recommending that they cancel or postpone any travel plans to Bohol until April 23.

It said its citizens should refrain from visiting the neighboring province unless it's of utmost importance.

The Korean population in Cebu is estimated to reach 25,000 with thousands more coming during Korean's summer season.