'Drunk' fisherman, 70, drowns off Alcoy

Tuesday, April 18, 2017
By
Kevin A. Lagunda

A 70-YEAR-OLD fisherman drowned off Barangay Pugalo, Alcoy, Cebu last Sunday morning.

Police identified the fatality as Eutiquio Caño, a resident of Sitio Martinez in Pugalo.

Investigators believed he was drunk when he drowned.

Neighbors saw Caño drinking in the past three days.

Fellow fisherman and neighbor Regulado Enolba, 62, found him floating lifeless past 7 a.m.

Investigators found an empty plastic gallon tied around the waist of Caño.

They believed he went fishing and that container was intended to store his catch.

Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 18, 2017.

