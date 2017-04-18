Girl, 14, hacked dead by drunk man in Ronda
POLICE charged a man who allegedly hacked a 14-year-old girl to death in Barangay Can-abuhon, Ronda.
A murder complaint was filed yesterday against Rogelio Maribao for allegedly killing Genalyn Isugan last April 11.
The victim’s body underwent autopsy. Maribao admitted killing the girl while he was drunk, but he denied raping her.
Isugan’s body was found by her grandmother last April 13 on a hill near the house of the suspect, who said he was drunk when he hacked the girl for allegedly entering his house without permission.
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 19, 2017.
Latest issues of SunStar Cebu also available on your mobile phones, laptops, and tablets. Subscribe to our digital editions at epaper.sunstar.com.ph and get a free seven-day trial.
DISCLAIMER: SunStar website welcomes friendly debate, but comments posted on this site do not necessary reflect the views of the SunStar management and its affiliates. SunStar reserves the right to delete, reproduce or modify comments posted here without notice. Posts that are inappropriate will automatically be deleted.
Forum rules: Do not use obscenity. Some words have been banned. Stick to the topic. Do not veer away from the discussion. Be coherent and respectful. Do not shout or use CAPITAL LETTERS!