Girl, 14, hacked dead by drunk man in Ronda

POLICE charged a man who allegedly hacked a 14-year-old girl to death in Barangay Can-abuhon, Ronda.

A murder complaint was filed yesterday against Rogelio Maribao for allegedly killing Genalyn Isugan last April 11.

The victim’s body underwent autopsy. Maribao admitted killing the girl while he was drunk, but he denied raping her.

Isugan’s body was found by her grandmother last April 13 on a hill near the house of the suspect, who said he was drunk when he hacked the girl for allegedly entering his house without permission.