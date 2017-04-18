A grim easter in northern towns

PATRICIO Manulat, 75, held tightly to a column of their house while he shouted to his wife, Virginia, 70, to come out.

After a river overflowed in Barangay Cagat-Lamac, Danao City last Sunday dawn, Virginia spent some time picking up some items she could save from her home and store.

“Sige siya’g tawag, ‘Diri na!’ kay dako na ang tubig (My father-in-law kept asking her to get out because the water was already inside the house),” said Zaldy Sios-e, 59, a son-in-law of the couple.

While Virginia continued saving things, a rush of water hit the house’s concrete wall and carried her out to the river. A few hours later, her body was seen in Barangay Cambanay, a neighboring village some two kilometers away from her house.

She was the lone fatality in Danao City during a flash flood in the early hours of Easter. But eight persons also died in adjacent Carmen town, amid severe flooding.

Heavy rains had been experienced even after tropical depression Crising was downgraded to a low-pressure area last Saturday, after making landfall in Samar.

Edgardo, the couple’s eldest son, said severe flooding also struck the area last 2008, but what happened last Sunday was different.

Patricio and Virginia were the only ones living in the house, which is beside the river that separates Danao and Barangay Triomfo, Carmen town.

Edgardo said they were complacent because a riprap wall had recently been built on the edge of the river.

Aida Mae Manulat-Perez, 47, said his father is still willing to stay in their damaged house after the flood.

“Kung mausab to’ng uwana, amo siyang pahiklingon (If it rains that hard again, we will evacuate our father to a safer area),” she said.

Yesterday, residents affected by the flood in Carmen went to the municipal hall to ask for assistance.

Ronito Gica, 41, lost his sister, 46-year-old Zovila, after the river overflowed and washed away her house in Barangay Triomfo.

Gica said the sound of a glass window breaking woke him and his two children up. He then realized he was already soaked and that some water had entered their house.

He believes that his sister also tried to rouse them before the strong currents carried her away.

“The water at that time rose to my chest,” he said in Cebuano.

Celsa Kingco, 62, asked Carmen Mayor Martin Gerard Villamor to let her family transfer to the mayor mayor’s property. Chest-deep floodwaters in Barangay Cantumog had also struck their house.

Villamor assured her that the affected families near the rivers will be transferred to a relocation site.