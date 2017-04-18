Inmates need medical tests before detention at city jail

STARTING this week, those who will be detained in Cebu City Jail will have to have physical check-up and x-ray tests first.

Councilor Mary Ann delos Santos said she has received a letter from the Department of Health (DOH) 7 on the matter after they inspected the jail two weeks ago.

Delos Santos, deputy mayor for health, said the x-ray will be done in Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center for free.

“It will be part of the protocol already,” she said.

As practiced before, inmates brought to the city jail are required to have a physical examination before detention.

But when delos Santos and other health officials visited the jail recently, the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) asked that X-ray tests will be included in the medical tests to check if the inmates have no communicable diseases. If the inmates’ medical conditions are known, it would be easy for BJMP and other authorities to provide health assistance to them, delos Santos said.

In a visit to the male dormitory of the city jail last week, delos Santos and Councilor Dave Tumulak found out that some inmates with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and pulmonary tuberculosis (PTB) were hesitant to disclose their health status.

Jail records show that 136 inmates have HIV, 32 have PTB and 24 have psychiatric illnesses.

A proposal to separate the inmates with communicable illnesses was also made to stop the spread of the diseases.

So far, delos Santos said the City Health Department has cleaned the areas where the sick inmates will be transferred.

Acting Mayor Edgardo Labella said the Police Coordinating and Advisory Council (PCAC), of which BJMP is a part, should reconvene.

When PCAC was active, Labella said, they had weekly monitoring of the number of inmates, who were sick and what intervention to do.