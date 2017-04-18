Jail official wants store inside closed

THE Cebu Provincial Board (PB) raised concerns that the store run by inmates inside the provincial jail might be used as a venue for contraband items to enter the jail.

The store inside the Cebu Provincial Detention and Rehabilitation Center (CPDRC) was put up so that the inmates can buy goods that jail authorities couldn’t provide, including additional food. The jail only has a budget of P60 a day for each inmate for food.

Roberto Legaspi, officer-in- charge of CPDRC, said the store is not a legitimate cooperative.

He said the jail management has no information about how the business is run.

“We really have no control,” he said.

He said the inmates control the money and what goods to sell, and CPDRC doesn’t control over that.

He said a delivery of goods to the jail sometimes involve P50,000 to P60,000. The inmates pay cash in all transactions with the store, and said that sales are used for medical assistance to sick detainees.

Legaspi said this is questionable as the jail provides for the medicines of those who are sick.

He said P700,000 is missing from the store and only P300,000 is accounted for.

During the PB session yesterday, questions on how the store is run, who runs it, and how transactions are conducted were raised.

Legaspi recommended to the PB that the store be closed until a system is set up for its operation. CNU Intern Aprillice A. Alvez