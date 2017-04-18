Labella supports giving of cash aid to slain troopers

ACTING Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has no qualms with the City Government giving half a million pesos in financial assistance to the family of each of the four government troopers who died in a clash with a Mindanao-based terrorist group in Inabanga, Bohol last week.

The giving of the cash aid was first announced by Mayor Tomas Osmeña who called the soldiers and policemen who died during the encounter as “real heroes.”

“They deserve it. They died in the line of duty. This is the time to set aside any partisan posturings because this is for a noble cause,” said Labella.

The cash assistance will be sourced from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) funds.

Osmeña had already sent a letter requesting Pagcor to allow the City to use the funds.

Although the City’s budget allocation for peace and order can fund the financial aid, Labella, a lawyer, said he sees no legal impediment in using the Pagcor funds.

He said he will ask a member of the City Council to write the matter in a resolution “to put into effect the contention of the mayor.”

Since the clash, police officers and personnel of the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office were deployed in different coastal areas in the city, including the South Road Properties, for visibility to prevent the entry of individuals who might create trouble in the city.