New Lagtang village chief takes over

THE detained barangay captain of Lagtang, Talisay City will be replaced starting tomorrow.

Mark Ferdinand “Dindin” Bas will be temporarily replaced by Barangay Lagtang councilor Chester Salcedo.

Bas was arrested last Sunday after yielding a gun, grenade and ammunition during a legal search in his house.

Celerino Magto Jr., Talisay City Interior and Local Government officer, told reporters that Salcedo will assume office in order to fill the vacancy in the barangay.

Magto said that based on the law, the first councilor must assume the position of acting village chief if the latter has been absent from his post for more than four days.

But in the event that Bas can post bail, he can return to his post as village chief until such time that he is convicted of the crime, Magto added.

Talisay City Councilor Raul Cabañero, who is the president of the Association of Barangay Councils, said Salcedo must assume the post of barangay captain so that delivery of services will not be hampered.

In an earlier interview, Talisay City Councilor Arturo Bas denied allegations that his son was involved in illegal drugs.

He claimed that his son’s weapons are for “self-defense,” he said.

Operatives of the Provincial Intelligence Branch applied for a search warrant after reports surfaced that Bas kept firearms and ammunitions.