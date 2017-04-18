No-fishing zone sought in Sta. Fe
THE Sta. Fe Municipal Government wants to declare some 40 hectares of seawaters as a no-fishing zone to preserve the town’s marine resources.
The Municipal Council of Sta. Fe approved an ordinance declaring the eastern part of their municipal waters a Marine Protected Area.
If approved by the Cebu Provincial Board (PB), the 40.3 hectares of seawater fronting Barangay Talisay will be a no-fishing zone. The area will be called the Talisay Marine Protected Area.
A maritime area declared as a Marine Protected Area (MPA) is off limits to all fishing activities, typically for conservation purposes.
According to Municipal Councilor Wilfredo Batobalonos, the proponent of the measure, the establishment of a Marine Protected Area in the municipality is vital considering the need to protect marine habitats, especially with the increasing fish and coral production.
Violators of the ordinance shall be subjected to a fine ranging from P1,500 to P2,500 depending on the confiscated fishing gear and catch.
The ordinance was submitted to the PB and was referred to the committee on environmental conservation and natural resources chaired by Member Thadeo Jovito Ouano for further review. Mary Nhel Dajao, CNU Intern
Published in the SunStar Cebu newspaper on April 19, 2017.
